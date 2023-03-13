Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $131.04 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.97.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

