Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 45,337 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,878.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,089.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 109,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 104,671 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,839.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,992.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

