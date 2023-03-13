Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,594 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $105.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $151.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

