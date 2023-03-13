Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEC. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.30) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Trading Down 2.3 %

DEC stock opened at €18.49 ($19.67) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.90. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($39.26).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.