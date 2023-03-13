Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$354.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.56. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$8.28.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

About Dexterra Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.75%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

