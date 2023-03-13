Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.65.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

