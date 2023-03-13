DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $70.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

