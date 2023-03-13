DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of DTE Energy worth $55,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $104.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

