Eastern (EML) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EML stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

