Eastern (EML) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eastern Price Performance
Shares of EML stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Eastern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
Featured Articles
