ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.06.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.40 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.57 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The firm has a market cap of C$834.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

