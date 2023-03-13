EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,623 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,839.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 2,017.7% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 52,430,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,041,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,955,003 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

GOOG opened at $91.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.