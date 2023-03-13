Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth $3,491,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Equitable by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equitable by 17.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

