Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,819,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,065,000 after buying an additional 496,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

