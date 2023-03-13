Eurocash (EUSHF) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eurocash to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Eurocash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Eurocash Competitors 1.92% 15.58% 5.22%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A 1.30 Eurocash Competitors $28.82 billion $704.98 million 140.51

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eurocash’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eurocash and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eurocash Competitors 1094 2646 2822 103 2.29

Eurocash currently has a consensus target price of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 666.08%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Eurocash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eurocash is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Eurocash competitors beat Eurocash on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 179 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,569 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 417 Inmedio press salons; 9,149 abc network grocery stores; and 5,570 franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. is based in Komorniki, Poland.

