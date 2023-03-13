EverCommerce (EVCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $8.55 on Monday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 939,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,510.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $29,113.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 939,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,510.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,695 shares of company stock worth $440,763 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

