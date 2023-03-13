Financial Analysis: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) vs. STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and STMicroelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $200,000.00 328.23 -$7.19 million ($1.17) -9.46 STMicroelectronics $16.13 billion 2.72 $3.96 billion $4.19 11.53

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

20.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -3,524.51% -34.05% -31.39% STMicroelectronics 24.56% 36.19% 22.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ideal Power and STMicroelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 STMicroelectronics 1 3 8 0 2.58

Ideal Power presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $52.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

