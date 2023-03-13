Financial Comparison: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) vs. iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get iCAD alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $33.64 million 1.80 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -4.12 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.44) -1.35

This table compares iCAD and Bluejay Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for iCAD and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.13%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -47.07% -43.59%

Summary

iCAD beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.