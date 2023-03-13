Financial Contrast: Aceragen (ACGN) vs. The Competition

Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Rating) is one of 278 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aceragen to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Aceragen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aceragen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Aceragen Competitors
|965
|3947
|10940
|165
|2.64
As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 88.36%. Given Aceragen’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aceragen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Aceragen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aceragen
|N/A
|-68.74%
|-34.26%
|Aceragen Competitors
|-5,144.22%
|-108.12%
|-38.57%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Aceragen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aceragen
|N/A
|$98.09 million
|-0.79
|Aceragen Competitors
|$770.06 million
|$113.47 million
|-2.55
Aceragen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aceragen. Aceragen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Aceragen has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aceragen’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Aceragen Company Profile
Aceragen, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research and development of medications for rare and orphan diseases. The firm’s product portfolio includes ACG-801 and ACG-701, which targets Farber Disease, Melioidosis, and Cystic Fibrosis. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
