Financial Review: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) & Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emeren Group and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 OSI Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emeren Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 139.78%. OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group -0.80% 0.35% 0.30% OSI Systems 8.74% 14.99% 6.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Emeren Group and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.0% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Emeren Group has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emeren Group and OSI Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $79.66 million 3.21 $6.86 million ($0.01) -424.00 OSI Systems $1.19 billion 1.29 $115.35 million $5.96 15.34

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Emeren Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

