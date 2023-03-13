FinVolution Group (FINV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $4.56 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 184,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About FinVolution Group

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

