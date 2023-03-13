First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after purchasing an additional 968,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 60.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 679,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.