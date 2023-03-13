First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sterne Agee CRT lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $81.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

