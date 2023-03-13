Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $923.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.