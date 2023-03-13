Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 2.6 %

FSM stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $923.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.