Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FOX were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after acquiring an additional 240,496 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 220.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 6.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

