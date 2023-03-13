Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $130.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,213.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

