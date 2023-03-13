FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.
FutureFuel Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of FF stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $355.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.90.
FutureFuel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on FF shares. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FutureFuel (FF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.