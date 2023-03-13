FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

FutureFuel Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of FF stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $355.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 30,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FF shares. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

