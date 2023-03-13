GDS (GDS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GDS stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GDS by 366.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 511.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 594,881 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 56.9% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in GDS by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 708,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,516 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

