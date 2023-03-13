George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$164.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$170.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$161.27. George Weston has a one year low of C$138.77 and a one year high of C$181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.33.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

