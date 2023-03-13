Gifford Fong Associates Purchases 109,383 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gifford Fong Associates boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,383 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $91.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

