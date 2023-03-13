Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Globant were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.11.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of Globant stock opened at $153.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.34 and a 200 day moving average of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.43. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $282.13.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.