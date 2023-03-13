GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of GMS worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,921. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $56.20 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.