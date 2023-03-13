Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$103.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$96.63.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$81.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

