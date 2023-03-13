Haeyoung Cho Purchases 2,580 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Haeyoung Cho bought 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,563 shares in the company, valued at $401,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $16.02 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

