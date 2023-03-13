Hagerty (HGTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE HGTY opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.74. Hagerty has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $14.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

