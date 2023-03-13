Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE:HAL opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

