Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hallmark Financial Services

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

