Head-To-Head Review: LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and LiveXLive Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.24 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.78 LiveXLive Media $93.49 million 2.57 -$41.82 million ($0.59) -5.20

LiveXLive Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FAT Brands. LiveXLive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveXLive Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FAT Brands and LiveXLive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56% LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33%

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FAT Brands beats LiveXLive Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

