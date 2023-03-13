Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HWX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 2.5 %

HWX opened at C$6.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.79 and a 1-year high of C$8.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.20.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$539,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,000,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

See Also

