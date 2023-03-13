Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives $1,529.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,529.33.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,622.34) to €1,574.00 ($1,674.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.38. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.89.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.2591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

