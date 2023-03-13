Hesai Group (HSAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hesai Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSAI opened at $19.00 on Monday. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

