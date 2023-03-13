ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Position Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,130 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of IMGN opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.94. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

