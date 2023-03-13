Information Services (ISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

TSE ISV opened at C$22.57 on Monday. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36. The stock has a market cap of C$399.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.75.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

