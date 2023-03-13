Information Services (ISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.
Information Services Price Performance
TSE ISV opened at C$22.57 on Monday. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36. The stock has a market cap of C$399.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.75.
Information Services Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.