Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Buys 4,874 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,773.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,550,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,765,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.75.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,161.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,624.25.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 18 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $148.50.

On Monday, December 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 11,509 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $94,834.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 7,783 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $63,976.26.

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $8,076.12.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 0.1 %

ISSC opened at $7.77 on Monday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.