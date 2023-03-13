Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Buys 28,212 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 million, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

