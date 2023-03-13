Insider Buying: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Buys $21,000.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) EVP Richard H. Wohl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVBF opened at $21.61 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Articles

