Insider Buying: Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Acquires £25,862.40 in Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Pete Raby acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($31,099.57).

Shares of HILS opened at GBX 1,360 ($16.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,306.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,150.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,229.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hill & Smith PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 859 ($10.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,556 ($18.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 5,245.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on HILS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.04) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

