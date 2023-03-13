Insider Buying: Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Director Purchases $25,586.65 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) Director Sam Landman acquired 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,563 shares in the company, valued at $97,487.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hippo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HIPO opened at $13.28 on Monday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

About Hippo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 1,031.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 53,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 135.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 8,655,415 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 72,492 shares during the period.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

