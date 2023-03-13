Insider Buying: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Insider Buys £28,600 in Stock

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) insider Stephen Bligh purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £28,600 ($34,391.53).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 43.70 ($0.53) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.95. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 61 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £213.74 million, a P/E ratio of 364.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

