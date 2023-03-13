Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Buys $24,997.78 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,997.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,590.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRST stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $656.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.92. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 109,391 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TRST. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

